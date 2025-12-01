Back to overview

Ocean Winds’ First Offshore Wind Project in Poland Enters Construction Phase

December 1, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has secured around EUR 2 billion in project finance and reached financial close for the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm in the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea, moving the project into the construction phase.

The project finance is supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB), contributing to close to one-third of the entire amount, ICO (Instituto de Crédito Oficial Español) and 13 commercial banks, the developer said on 1 December.

Located approximately 23 kilometres north of Poland’s coastline, near the municipalities of Krokowa and Choczewo in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, BC-Wind will comprise 26 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines equipped with the Power Boost feature that increases output to 15 MW.

The wind farm is expected to deliver its first power in 2028 and, once fully operational, will provide electricity to nearly half a million Polish households, according to Ocean Winds.

Onshore construction work for the BC-Wind project will begin in 2026 with the design and construction of the onshore substation and export cable route to be carried out by the Polish company P&Q. Electricity will flow to the onshore substation via cables designed and installed by Tele-Fonika Kable (TFK), based in Bydgoszcz.

According to the developer, the project will be the first in Poland to be fully delivered from Polish ports, with Świnoujście serving as the marshalling harbour for foundations and Gdańsk for wind turbines.

Ocean Winds will build an operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the 390 MW offshore wind farm in Władysławowo.

