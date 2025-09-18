Back to overview

Cadeler to Install Turbines at Ocean Winds’ First Polish Offshore Wind Project

September 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Cadeler has signed a firm contract with Ocean Winds for the transportation and installation of turbines at the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland.

The installation is planned to commence in 2028 and to continue for approximately four months. Cadeler will deploy one of its O-class wind turbine installation vessels and will operate from the Port of Gdańsk in Poland.

The signing of the firm contract follows the vessel reservation agreement signed in February 2025 between Cadeler and Ocean Winds.

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm will feature 26 SG 14-236 turbines, which are capable of being boosted to 15 MW.

The project is located about 23 kilometres from the Polish coastline, north of the Pomeranian Voivodeship. Once fully completed, BC-Wind will have a total capacity of up to 390 MW, supplying clean electricity to nearly half a million Polish households.

