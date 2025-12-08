Back to overview

Subsea7 Scores ”Sizeable” Offshore Wind Contract in Poland

December 8, 2025, by Adnan Durakovic

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has won what the group has described as ”a sizeable contract” by Ocean Winds for the BC-Wind offshore wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Seaway Alfa Lift: Illustration; Image: Seaway7

Located some 23 kilometres off the Polish coast, the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm will comprise 26 Siemens Gamesa wind turbine generators.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport and installation of 26 transition pieces and an offshore substation, with offshore activity expected to commence in 2027.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Seaway7’s CEO, said: ”We are looking forward to supporting Ocean Winds on the BC-Wind project and being able to continue contributing to the Polish offshore wind targets with our third contract award in this market.”

According to Ocean Winds, the project will be the first in Poland to be fully delivered from Polish ports, with Świnoujście serving as the marshalling harbour for foundations and Gdańsk for wind turbines.

The wind farm is expected to deliver its first power in 2028 and, once fully operational, will provide electricity to nearly half a million Polish households, the developer said.

