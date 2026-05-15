Back to overview

Ocean Winds Receives Full Onshore Planning Consent for 2 GW Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm

Fixed-Bottom
May 15, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has received full onshore planning consent for its 2 GW Caledonia offshore wind farm following approval by Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee on 14 May.

Ocean Winds

According to the company, the approval covers around three kilometres of underground cable infrastructure required to connect the project to the national electricity transmission grid.

Planning consent for the project’s onshore substation at Burnside was granted in July 2025. For the underground cable corridor, an additional application was needed due to a small rerouting, as regulatory and grid connection developments identified the requirement for Caledonia to connect to the planned SSEN Transmission substation at Greens, necessitating additional onshore cable infrastructure, according to the developer.

Related Article

Ocean Winds said the cable connection was informed by environmental assessments and consultation with statutory consultees, including SEPA, Historic Environment Scotland and NatureScot, and will be installed underground with no permanent visual impact.

Onshore construction is planned to start in 2028.

“We welcome Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to grant consent for this important onshore infrastructure, which represents another significant step forward for the Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm”, said Mark Baxter, Caledonia Project Director.

“The approved underground cable connection is essential to enabling the project to connect into the electricity transmission network and deliver renewable energy at scale, supporting Scotland’s and the UK’s energy transition ambitions.”

Ocean Winds secured development rights for Caledonia in 2022 through the Scottish Government’s ScotWind leasing round.

With the project’s onshore infrastructure now fully approved, Ocean Winds said it was now awaiting a decision from the Scottish Government on offshore consent for the project.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News