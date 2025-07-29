Ocean Winds BC-Wind
Siemens Gamesa 14 MW Turbines to Spin at Ocean Winds’ Offshore Wind Farm in Poland

July 29, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ocean Winds has entered into an agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the supply of 26 SG 14-236 wind turbines, which are capable of being boosted to 15 MW, for its BC-Wind offshore wind project in Poland. The companies have also signed a long-term service and maintenance agreement for the 390 MW project.

The agreement, which is conditional and subject to Notice to Proceed from Ocean Winds, covers the delivery of 26 turbines, each with a nominal capacity of 14 MW and a Power Boost feature capable of increasing capacity to 15 MW.

The marshalling harbour for the BC-Wind project will be Terminal T5 in the Port of Gdańsk in Poland, which will serve as the logistics base for pre-assembly and load-out operations.

Cadeler will be responsible for the transportation and installation of the units, utilising its O-class vessels. The installation and commissioning work of the Siemens Gamesa turbines is planned for 2028.

“After a thorough assessment of macroeconomic factors and detailed calculations, we have decided to choose Siemens Gamesa. This decision is grounded in their proven efficiency and the technological evolution from the model we successfully deployed at the Moray West project in the UK. Building on that hands-on experience, we are confident that this solution will deliver strong performance for our project in Poland. The agreement also includes service and maintenance, ensuring reliability and optimal performance throughout the project’s operational life,” said Pete Geddes, Project Director for BC-Wind, Ocean Winds.

According to the developer, the selection of the turbine supplier represents a major milestone in the project’s progress, bringing it closer to contract finalisation and paving the way for a Final Investment Decision (FID) to be made within this year.

BC-Wind currently holds an environmental decision for both the offshore and onshore components, as well as rights to a Contract for Difference (CfD). The offshore substation will be delivered by CRIST Offshore under a contract signed with Ocean Winds in March 2025.

The 390 MW offshore wind farm is planned to be built approximately 23 kilometres north of the shore, off the coast of Krokowa and Choczewo municipalities in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

