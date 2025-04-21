Ocean Winds P&Q
Ocean Winds Awards Onshore Substation Contract for Polish Offshore Project

April 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ocean Winds has awarded P&Q a contract to build the onshore substation for its 500 MW BC-Wind offshore wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Source: OW Ocean Winds via LinkedIn

The contract covers the design, construction, installation, and commissioning of an onshore substation for integration into the national power system in the Choczewo municipality in the northern Pomeranian province.

The onshore substation will be equipped with a power transformer, which is responsible for increasing the voltage transmitted from the offshore substation from 275 kV to 400 kV.

“As an international investor in Poland, we focus on the development of the local supply chain and actively influence the development of the Polish offshore wind market,” said Kacper Kostrzewa, Managing Director of Ocean Winds in Poland.

Ocean Winds recently selected CRIST Offshore to deliver the offshore substation for the BC-Wind project. The offshore substation is currently in the design phase, with the offshore installation planned for mid-2027.

The project is proposed to be built about 23 kilometres north of the municipalities of Choczewo and Krokowa in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, across two sites.

The sites were granted grid connection conditions in September 2020, followed by the signing of a grid connection agreement in March 2021. That same year, the developer completed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) surveys for the offshore wind farm, and in June 2021, the project secured the right to a Contract for Difference (CfD) from the Energy Regulatory Office.

Last year, the geophysical and geotechnical surveys were completed in both the wind farm area and the export cable corridor.

