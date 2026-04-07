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Orlen Neptun Selects Technical Planning Team for 900 MW Wind Farm Offshore Poland

Project Updates
April 7, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Orlen Neptun has selected a consortium of Ramboll, Projmors ASE Group, and Enprom to advance the technical planning and permitting for this 900 MW Baltic East offshore wind farm in Poland.

Source: Orlen Group

Ramboll’s Polska team will oversee the overall management of the project, perform FEED design of the offshore components, and the detailed design of the wind turbine foundations.

Projmors ASE Group will lead the building design efforts and secure building permits for the offshore part.

Enprom will manage the design and permitting of the onshore infrastructure, including the onshore export cable and onshore substation.

The project will cover an area of 110 square kilometres, approximately 22.5 kilometres from the Baltic Sea coast, adjacent to the Baltic Power wind farm currently under construction.

The Orlen Group plans to achieve 12.8 GW of installed capacity from renewable energy sources by 2035.

By securing five new locations for offshore wind farms, the company’s generation potential may soon increase by approximately 5.2 GW, reaching a total of about 6.4 GW of installed offshore wind capacity.

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