BC Wind Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds Inks Offshore Wind Installation Terminal Lease for BC-Wind Project

Supply Chain
June 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ocean Winds has signed a lease agreement with ORLEN Neptun to use its offshore wind installation terminal at Świnoujście Port in Poland for the BC-Wind project.

Source: OW Ocean Winds Polska

Under the agreement, Ocean Winds, a joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables, will start operations at the terminal in 2027.

The terminal at Świnoujście Port will be used to install monopile foundations for the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm. Ocean Winds said that the project is located approximately 228 kilometers from the port, roughly the same distance as between Warsaw and Częstochowa.

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm, Ocean Winds’ first project in Poland, is proposed to be built about 23 kilometres north of the municipalities of Choczewo and Krokowa in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, across two sites.

Recently, the developer signed contracts with two Polish companies for the delivery of onshore and offshore substations for the BC-Wind project.

In addition, Ocean Winds signed a vessel reservation agreement with Cadeler at the beginning of this year for the installation of the turbines. According to information on BC-Wind’s website, the project will feature up to 31 turbines.

The geophysical and geotechnical survey campaign in both the offshore wind farm area and the export cable corridor was concluded in 2024.

