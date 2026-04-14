Back to overview

Cadeler’s New M-Class Vessel Takes Over Turbine Installation in Poland as Wind Osprey Moves to UK’s East Anglia Three

Vessels
April 14, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler’s second M-class vessel, Wind Mover, which was delivered by the South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean to Cadeler in November 2025, has been deployed on its first project, the 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland.

Wind Mover at the Port of Rønne; Photo source: Cadeler

The new vessel, designed to install the next generation of offshore wind farm components, has taken over the installation of Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines at the Polish project site from Wind Osprey, Cadeler’s O-class vessel that started working on Baltic Power last year.

Related Article

The 1.2 GW offshore wind farm, jointly owned by Orlen and Northland Power, will comprise 76 Vestas 15 MW turbines and is scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026.

With Wind Mover taking over the work in Poland, Wind Osprey will soon commence installation works in the UK, Cadeler said on 10 April.

According to news about Cadeler’s O-class vessel from last month, Wind Osprey is moving to the UK’s new large-scale offshore wind farm East Anglia Three, owned by ScottishPower Renewables and Masdar, where it will install a total of 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines, together with Cadeler’s Wind Pace.

The start date for East Anglia Three work was reported to be around mid-March for Wind Osprey and mid-April for Wind Pace, with the vessels mobilising at the Port of Esbjerg. Wind Osprey is currently shown as sailing towards the East Anglia Three site from Esbjerg, while Wind Pace is in port.

Related Article