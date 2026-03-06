Back to overview

Quoceant to Provide Engineering Support for Ocean Winds’ Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
March 6, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Quoceant has been awarded a contract by Ocean Winds to provide engineering support to the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland.

Quoceant’s scope of work covers review of documentation, development of calculations and tools to support the Ocean Winds engineering team decisions, as well as the creation of detailed structural models to support understanding of the behaviour of different aspects of the foundations design, according to the company.

Quoceant will also deliver design scopes for temporary works such as the transition piece (TP) covers and a monopile test tower for onshore testing and refinement of offshore monopile-TP assembly procedures.

The new contract follows Quoceant’s previous work on Ocean Winds’ Moray East and Moray West offshore wind projects.

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, reached financial close for the 390 MW offshore wind farm at the end of 2025, moving the project into the construction phase.

Related Article

The project will comprise 27 monopile foundations, 26 for the wind turbines and one for the offshore substation (OSS), with both the monopiles and TPs being manufactured by Dajin Heavy Industry. The foundations will be installed by DEME.

Related Article

Located approximately 23 kilometres north of Poland’s coastline, near the municipalities of Krokowa and Choczewo in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, BC-Wind will comprise 26 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines equipped with the Power Boost feature that increases output to 15 MW.

The wind farm is expected to deliver its first power in 2028 and, once fully operational, will provide electricity to nearly half a million Polish households, according to Ocean Winds.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News