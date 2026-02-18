Back to overview

Hellenic Cables Nets Inter-Array Contract for BC-Wind Project in Poland

Cables
February 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME has awarded Hellenic Cables with a contract for the supply of inter-array cables for the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind project in Poland, developed by Ocean Winds.

Under the contract, the Greece-based manufacturer will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, and supply of approximately 70 kilometres, including spares, of 66 kV inter-array submarine cables, as well as the supply of the associated cable accessories.

The company will produce the cables at its manufacturing facility in Corinth, Greece, with completion of production expected by the end of 2027.

The new contract makes Hellenic Cables the supplier for both export and inter-array links at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm, following the EPCI contract the company, in consortium with DEME, signed with Ocean Winds last year.

“The selection of Hellenic Cables for the inter-array cables package marks another important milestone for the BC-Wind project as we progress through the construction phase. Their proven expertise in delivering high-quality submarine cable systems, combined with our close cooperation with DEME, will be key to ensuring the reliable and timely execution of this offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea”, said Pete Geddes, BC-Wind Project Director at Ocean Winds.

At the end of 2025, Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, reached financial close for the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm, moving the project into the construction phase.

Located approximately 23 kilometres north of Poland’s coastline, near the municipalities of Krokowa and Choczewo in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, BC-Wind will comprise 26 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines equipped with the Power Boost feature that increases output to 15 MW.

The wind farm is expected to deliver its first power in 2028 and, once fully operational, will provide electricity to nearly half a million Polish households, according to Ocean Winds.

