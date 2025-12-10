Back to overview

Ocean Winds Adds ABL to BC-Wind Team

Contracts & Tenders
December 10, 2025, by Adnan Durakovic

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been appointed to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to support Ocean Winds with the construction of Poland’s BC-Wind offshore wind farm.

Image source: Ocean Winds via LinkedIn

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm is to be constructed over an area of approximately 90 square kilometres, located within Poland’s Baltic Sea Exclusive Economic Zone, approximately 23 kilometres offshore from the Polish coastline, north of the Pomeranian Province.

It will include 26 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 wind turbines capable of being boosted to 15 MW. Once completed, BC-Wind will have a total capacity of up to 390 MW, enough renewable electricity to power approximately 488,000 households.

ABL’s scope of work is to provide MWS services to support transportation and installation (T&I) activities for all assets including the wind turbines, inter-array cables, monopile foundations, transition pieces, the export cable, and the offshore substation.

The scope also includes the delivery of vessel suitability surveys and assurance for the proposed fleet, technical review of project documentation throughout the development phase and construction phases, and on-site surveillance of onshore and offshore marine operations throughout project execution, which is planned from 2026 to 2028.

”The BC-Wind project represents a significant step in Poland’s renewable energy development. Following ABL’s appointment to support the country’s Baltica-2 offshore windfarm, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the delivery of another critical energy infrastructure project, and expand ABL’s presence in Poland,” said Will Philbedge, operations manager for ABL Germany.

ABL Germany has been awarded the contract and will manage the delivery of the project with the support of ABL’s local, regional and global renewables MWS expertise. This includes support from ABL Group’s in-country presence in Gdansk and Warsaw.

