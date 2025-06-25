Ocean Winds Terminal
Back to overview

Ocean Winds to Use Polish Terminal as Installation Hub for BC-Wind Turbines

Supply Chain
June 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ocean Winds has signed a reservation agreement for the use of the T5 terminal at the Port of Gdańsk for its BC-Wind offshore wind project in Poland.

T5 terminal Ocean Winds
Source: OW Ocean Winds Polska via LinkedIn

Under the agreement, Ocean Winds will use the T5 terminal as a base for the installation of BC-Wind turbines in 2028.

This is the second Polish port, after the Świnoujście Port, that will be involved in the construction of Ocean Winds’ 390 MW offshore wind project.  

“We actively support the development of the local supply chain – for us, it is not only an element of our strategy, but also a fundamental responsibility towards the market in which we invest,” said Kacper Kostrzewa, OW Ocean Winds Poland Project Director.

Related Article

In 2024, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Ørsted-owned Baltica 2 and Baltica Hub-owned Istrana signed an agreement to lease port space on which the T5 installation terminal for offshore wind farms will be built.

The developers will use it for the storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation of turbine components for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm. The project will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines and is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles