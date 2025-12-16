Back to overview

Dajin Starts Manufacturing Foundations for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Foundations
December 16, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry has cut the first steel for the monopiles for the BC-Wind project, a 390 MW offshore wind farm that Ocean Winds is set to build in Poland.

The company has been contracted to manufacture and deliver 27 monopiles and 27 transition pieces, with the delivery scheduled for 2026. For Dajin, this marks the first time it will manufacture all transition pieces for an international project, according to the company.

Ocean Winds announced on 1 December that it reached financial close for the BC-Wind offshore wind farm, and shortly after, the developer signed contracts with DEME for the installation of 26 monopiles for the wind turbines and one foundation for the offshore substation (OSS), and with Seaway7 for the transport and installation of 26 transition pieces for the wind turbine foundations and the OSS.

Located approximately 23 kilometres north of Poland’s coastline, near the municipalities of Krokowa and Choczewo in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, BC-Wind will comprise 26 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines equipped with the Power Boost feature that increases output to 15 MW.

The wind farm is expected to deliver its first power in 2028 and, once fully operational, will provide electricity to nearly half a million Polish households, according to Ocean Winds.

