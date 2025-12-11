DEME's vessel Orion installing a monopile at Moray West offshore site
DEME to Install Monopiles, Cables at Ocean Winds’ Offshore Wind Farm in Poland

Contracts & Tenders
December 11, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has contracted DEME for the installation of monopile foundations, inter-array cables, and the export cable at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland. While the value of the three contracts was not disclosed, DEME noted in a press release on 10 December that they are worth between EUR 150 million and EUR 300 million, combined.

For the foundation installation, DEME will deploy its offshore installation vessel Orion, which will install 26 monopiles for the wind turbines and one foundation for the offshore substation (OSS).

The inter-array and export cable contracts cover the full scope from engineering through to installation, with the export cable contract to be carried out in a consortium with Hellenic Cables. DEME will deploy its cable installation vesselsLiving Stone and Viking Neptun, for the cable installation works scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

For DEME, this is the second offshore wind project in Poland, following Baltic Power, where the company is delivering both export and inter-array cable scopes.

Ocean Winds recently secured around EUR 2 billion in project finance and reached financial close for the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm. The project finance is supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB), contributing to close to one-third of the entire amount, ICO (Instituto de Crédito Oficial Español) and 13 commercial banks.

A couple of days ago, Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, announced that it had won what the group described as “a sizeable contract” for the BC-Wind offshore wind project.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport and installation of 26 transition pieces for the wind turbine foundations and an offshore substation, with offshore activity expected to commence in 2027.

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm, located about 23 kilometres from the Polish coastline, north of the Pomeranian Voivodeship, will feature 26 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 turbines whose output could be boosted to 15 MW.

The wind turbines will be installed by Cadeler, which is scheduled to commence work at the Polish project site in 2028.

Onshore construction work for the BC-Wind project will begin in 2026 with the design and construction of the onshore substation and export cable route to be carried out by the Polish company P&Q. Electricity will flow to the onshore substation via cables designed and installed by Tele-Fonika Kable (TFK), based in Bydgoszcz.

According to the developer, the project will be the first in Poland to be fully delivered from Polish ports, with Świnoujście serving as the marshalling harbour for foundations and Gdańsk for wind turbines.

BC-Wind is expected to deliver its first power in 2028 and, once fully operational, will provide electricity to nearly half a million Polish households, according to Ocean Winds.

