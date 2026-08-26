Back to overview

TEPCO Starts EIA Process for New Choshi Offshore Wind Farm as Japan Plans Re-Tendering Project Sites Dropped by Mitsubishi

Authorities
August 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Tokyo Electric Power Company Renewable Power (TEPCO RP) has begun the environmental assessment process for a planned offshore wind farm of up to 420 MW off Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, one of the areas included in Japan’s first fixed-bottom offshore wind auction round, which was originally secured by a Mitsubishi-led consortium.

Image source: TEPCO, Choshi offshore wind project EIA documents

TEPCO RP submitted the project’s planning-stage environmental consideration document on 20 August, with Chiba Prefecture beginning the public consultation on 21 August. The consultation will run until 25 September.

The proposed offshore wind farm would use fixed-bottom turbines across an area of approximately 4,000 hectares, according to the document. TEPCO RP is considering turbines rated between 15 MW and 20 MW, with up to 27 units and a maximum total capacity of 420 MW. The project area is located offshore of Choshi, with parts of the relevant environmental assessment area also covering Asahi.

Construction is planned to begin in 2031 or later, with the wind farm entering operation in 2032 or later. The schedule remains subject to the project’s subsequent development and permitting stages.

TEPCO had previously competed for the Choshi area with Ørsted, but lost the 2021 auction to the Mitsubishi Corporation-led consortium, which had been selected to develop a 390.6 MW offshore wind farm off Choshi, as well as two projects in Akita Prefecture.

Related Article

However, Mitsubishi announced in August 2025 that it would not proceed with the three wind farms, following a review of the business plans for the projects “due to material changes in the macroeconomic environment.“

Related Article

After the withdrawals, the Japanese government moved to re-tender the three Round 1 areas: Choshi, Noshiro-Mitane-Oga and Yurihonjo.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News