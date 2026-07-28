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Romanian Gov’t Identifies Six Offshore Wind Areas, Plans to Have 3.1 GW Installed by 2035

Authorities
July 28, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Romanian Ministry of Energy has published a list of six offshore wind development areas, and its decision approving the list, for public consultation.

The proposed areas, estimated to be able to accommodate a total of 11.5 GW of installed offshore wind capacity, are planned according to a phased development approach. The Ministry has divided the identified areas into three phases that reflect the short, medium and long-term opportunities for offshore wind energy development.

The first phase contains three areas totalling 3.1 GW that would be the first to be put out to tenders and would achieve the target set out in Romania’s Energy Strategy 2025-2035.

The Ministry of Energy initiated a study to identify and delimit offshore wind zones last year.

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According to the documentation published on 22 July, the identification and approval of the areas is an essential step for starting investments and operationalising the legal framework established by the country’s Law No. 121/2024 on offshore wind energy, and conditions the launch of competitive concession procedures.

The identification and delimitation process analysed the wind potential in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea, the geotechnical characteristics of the marine environment, the environmental impact and biodiversity, grid connection options, and compatibility with other uses of the maritime space, such as navigation, fishing, extraction, or military areas.

The final sites that will be put out to tenders, however, are still subject to the concession, authorisation, and environmental assessment procedures to be carried out in accordance with the law, the Ministry noted.

The first three areas for which the government currently plans to award concessions include a site that could house a 1.9 GW offshore wind farm, and two 600 MW sites.

In the second phase, the government could auction off two areas, one with a capacity of 1.8 GW and one with 800 MW.

The sixth zone, proposed for the third phase of development, is listed as having a potential installed capacity of 6 GW and as being suitable for a mix of fixed-bottom and floating wind turbines.

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