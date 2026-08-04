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Vattenfall Wins Danish Tender for Two New Offshore Wind Sites

Authorities
August 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Vattenfall has been selected as the winning bidder to develop the Nordsøen Midt (North Sea I Mid) and Hesselø offshore wind farms in Denmark’s latest tender.

Nordsøen Midt and Hesselø offshore wind farm locations; Image Danish Energy Agency

The two projects are scheduled to be fully operational by 2032 and will have a combined capacity of at least 1.8 GW, enough to generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of at least 1.8 million Danish and European households, according to the Danish Energy Agency.

According to Vattenfall, the Hesselø offshore wind project, located in the Kattegat Sea between Denmark and Sweden, will have a minimum installed capacity of 800 MW, while the North Sea I Mid project, located approximately 20 kilometres off the coast near Hvide Sande, will have a minimum capacity of 1 GW. Grid connection has been reserved for both projects, with the connection point located approximately 50 kilometres inland.

Vattenfall submitted the lowest bids in both tenders, offering a Contract for Difference (CfD) strike price of DKK 504 (approximately EUR 67.60) per MWh for North Sea I Mid and DKK 542 (approximately EUR 72.70) per MWh for Hesselø. The awarded price will be guaranteed for 20 years from the commissioning of each offshore wind farm.

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The Danish Energy Agency received two bids for the North Sea I Mid project and five bids for Hesselø. The North Sea I Mid contract was awarded to Vattenfall Vindkraft A/S on behalf of a company yet to be established, while the Hesselø contract was awarded to Vattenfall Vindkraft Offshore Wind DK P/S.

The consent will be granted for 30 years, with an option to extend it by a further 10 years.

Before the contracts are signed, the award is subject to the completion of formal verification procedures, including documentation checks and compliance with procurement requirements.

These are the first contracts to be awarded under Denmark’s revamped offshore wind procurement framework after the country’s previous 3 GW tender failed to attract any bids in late 2024.

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In response, the Danish government redesigned the support scheme, introducing two-sided CfDs with state aid and extending the project timelines to improve investment conditions.

The revised tender, launched in November 2025, covers three offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 2.8 GW. While the bidding deadline for the now-awarded or North Sea I Mid and Hesselø was 20 May 2026, the 1 GW Nordsøen Syd (North Sea South) project remains open for bidding, with the submission deadline set for October 2028.

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