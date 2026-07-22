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Japan’s Oga–Katagami–Akita Offshore Wind Project Receives Certification

Project Updates
July 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The 315 MW Oga–Katagami–Akita offshore wind project in Japan has received a certificate of conformity from Bureau Veritas Japan, confirming that the design of its wind power generation facilities complies with Japanese technical standards and regulatory requirements.

Source: Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy

The offshore wind farm, set to be built off Akita Prefecture, is owned and developed by Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy, a consortium consisting of JERA Nex BP, Electric Power Development (J-POWER), Tohoku Electric Power, and Itochu.

The project is among the first fixed-bottom offshore wind developments in Japan’s general sea areas to advance through the public tender process and is one of the first in the country to feature turbines exceeding 10 MW. The 21 wind turbines at Oga–Katagami–Akita will have an output of 15 MW each and will be supplied by Vestas, according to earlier information about the project.

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The 315 MW offshore wind farm has also been designed to withstand extremely rare earthquakes, making it the world’s first 15 MW-class offshore wind facility incorporating such seismic design considerations, according to COWI, which worked with Kajima Corporation and Kobori Research Complex on the preliminary and detailed design of the project’s monopile foundations and transition pieces.

COWI said the certification milestone was a result of close collaboration between the project developer and key partners, including Kajima Corporation, Vestas Japan and MHI Vestas Japan, and Ove Arup & Partners Japan, with the conformity assessment involving comprehensive site condition assessments, integrated load analysis and detailed design verification across all elements of the project.

According to earlier news about the Oga–Katagami–Akita project, wind turbine deliveries are expected to begin in 2026, while commissioning is planned for 2027.

The 315 MW offshore wind farm is scheduled to be fully commissioned in June 2028.

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