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France Launches Massive Tender for Seven Floating, Four Fixed-Bottom Offshore Wind Farms

Authorities
June 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The French government published a call for tenders notice in the Official Journal of the European Union on 11 June 2026, launching the process to award development rights for eleven offshore wind projects, seven floating and four fixed-bottom, totalling a little over 10 GW.

The offshore wind sites offered through this tender are located off the coasts of Normandy and Brittany, in the South Atlantic and in the Mediterranean Sea.

The project areas and their planned installed capacities are:

  • Fécamp Grand Large: three fixed-bottom projects, each with a capacity of 1.35 GW
  • Bretagne Nord Ouest: a 1.2 GW floating wind farm
  • Bretagne Sud 2: a 500 MW floating wind farm
  • Oléron 1: a 1.2 GW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm
  • Narbonnaise Sud Hérault 2: a 500 MW floating wind farm
  • Golfe du Lion Centre: one 1.1 GW and two 550 MW floating wind farms
  • Golfe de Fos 2: one 500 MW floating wind farm
Source: Eoliennes en mer en France

The deadline for the submission of tenders is set to 12 October 2026. According to procurement information on the website of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), interested developers can submit information requests until 19 July.

The French government announced earlier this year that it planned to award around 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by combining AO9 and AO10 tenders, with results expected by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

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The French government also introduced new selection criteria in the new tendering process, including requirements related to industrial resilience, environmental performance and cybersecurity, which will be applied in conjunction with price during the evaluation of bids.

France has set a target of 45 GW offshore wind capacity by 2050, representing 20 per cent ​​of the country’s electricity needs. Under its Third Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE 3), the government aims to reach an installed capacity of 15 GW by 2035.

“With a combined capacity of approximately 10 GW, including 5 GW of fixed-bottom and 5 GW of floating wind power, distributed across all its maritime coastlines, France aims to become a world leader in the development of floating wind power, with a target of nearly 6 GW by 2040”, the Ministry said while announcing the bundled tenders on 2 April.

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