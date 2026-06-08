Back to overview

Crown Estate to Re-Tender 1.5 GW Offshore Wind Site Relinquished by EnBW and JERA Nex BP

Planning & Permitting
June 8, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Crown Estate will launch a competitive tender process next month to bring the 1.5 GW Morgan offshore wind project in the Irish Sea back to market, with plans to appoint a new developer by late 2026.

The Morgan site was originally awarded through Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 in 2021, but development was discontinued in January 2026 by the joint venture between EnBW and JERA Nex BP, which held the lease rights.

After EnBW decided to exit the Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects in the UK, its joint venture partner JERA Nex BP acquired EnBW’s stake in 1.5 GW Mona, while the joint venture discontinued the development of the Morgan project and returned the lease rights to the Crown Estate.

Related Article

The Crown Estate said that after reviewing options, it concluded that the site retains the potential to generate enough renewable electricity to power up to 1.5 million homes while supporting thousands of jobs across the UK’s offshore wind supply chain.

The project secured a Development Consent Order (DCO) for its generation assets in August 2025. A decision on the transmission infrastructure application, submitted jointly with the 480 MW Morecambe offshore wind project, is expected in September this year.

Related Article

Morgan also retains an existing grid connection agreement with the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

The Crown Estate said further details on the tender process, site conditions and commercial arrangements will be released to developers in the coming weeks.

The tender process will run separately from Offshore Wind Leasing Round 6, which the Crown Estate plans to launch in the first half of next year. The organisation added that the Morgan process is not expected to affect the timeline for Round 6.  

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News