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US-Based Company Selected to Develop 2.13 GW Offshore Wind Cluster in South Korea

Authorities
August 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Pacifico Energy Korea has been selected as the sole developer of the 2.13 GW Jindo Offshore Wind Integrated Cluster Phase 2 in South Korea, the US-based renewable energy company said on 20 August. The cluster will comprise Pacifico’s Manho and Jindo Baram offshore wind projects.

Pacifico Energy

The selection follows the signing of an Implementation Management Agreement between the two projects, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City (formerly South Jeolla Province), and Jindo County.

The government-designated cluster is located off the coast of Jindo County in Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City. The regional government is the implementing institution for the development.

Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City finalised the cluster’s development plans last year following consultation with relevant government agencies and deliberations by two Public-Private Councils. South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment designated the area as an Integrated Cluster in March 2026.

In June, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City established an evaluation committee to assess developer suitability. The process examined the development capabilities and implementation plans of the prospective developers before Pacifico Energy Korea’s projects were selected.

The two projects form the second and third phases of Pacifico Energy Korea’s 3.2 GW Jindo Offshore Wind Project Cluster.

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The first phase, the 420 MW Myeong Ryang Offshore Wind Project, secured its Electricity Business License in September 2025 and completed its preliminary Environmental Impact Assessment report in March 2026.

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The 990 MW Manho Offshore Wind Project and 1.8 GW Jindo Baram Offshore Wind Project have both submitted applications for Electricity Business Licences and remain under review.

Pacifico Energy Korea said the selection is expected to accelerate development of the Jindo Integrated Cluster Phase 2 and support the expansion of renewable power supply in the region.

The regional government is also pursuing designation of the Honam Semiconductor Cluster, a planned semiconductor manufacturing complex in the Jeonnam-Gwangju region. The developers said the offshore wind cluster could provide renewable electricity to energy-intensive industrial facilities, including future semiconductor manufacturing operations.

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