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1.5 GW Morgan Offshore Wind Site Up for Grabs Again as Crown Estate Launches Accelerated Tender

Planning & Permitting
July 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Crown Estate has launched an accelerated tender process to select a new developer for the up to 1.5 GW Morgan offshore wind project in the Irish Sea after the previous developer discontinued the project earlier this year.

The Morgan site was originally awarded through Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 in 2021 and was held by a joint venture between EnBW and JERA Nex BP. Its development was discontinued in January 2026 after EnBW decided to exit the Morgan and Mona offshore wind projects in the UK. JERA Nex BP then acquired EnBW’s stake in 1.5 GW Mona, while the joint venture discontinued the development of the Morgan project and returned the lease rights to the Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate announced in March 2026 that it would re-tender the site.

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The streamlined process now launched for the returned site is expected to result in a preferred bidder being selected and development rights awarded by the end of 2026.

The Crown Estate said it aims to preserve the substantial progress already made on the project, enabling the new developer to build on existing work and maintain delivery momentum.  

Morgan secured a Development Consent Order (DCO) in August 2025, while a decision on the DCO application covering the project’s transmission assets, submitted jointly with the transmission infrastructure for the 480 MW Morecambe offshore wind farm, is expected in September 2026. The project also has a grid connection agreement with the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

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The Crown Estate said developers will compete through a transparent rising clock auction, with bids determining a Site Exclusivity Fee payable only once the project enters lease. Although bid as a lump sum, the fee will be paid over 20 years from the start of the lease.

Interested developers are expected to submit bids over the summer, with the auction and selection of the preferred bidder scheduled for later this year.

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