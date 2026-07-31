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Japan’s First Coastal Deck Carrier for Offshore Wind Foundation Transport Completed

Vessels
July 31, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Japan’s first coastal deck carrier, purpose-built to transport offshore wind turbine foundation components, has been completed, with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), MOL Drybulk and MOL Coastal Shipping holding a naming and completion ceremony for the vessel, named Wind Whale, on 29 July in Nagasaki.

Wind Whale; Photo source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Wind Whale was built by China’s Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering following a contract MOL Drybulk signed with the shipyard back in 2024.

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The 12,709 dwt vessel will transport monopile foundations manufactured at JFE Engineering’s Kasaoka facility in Okayama Prefecture to offshore wind construction sites around Japan. Jointly owned by MOL and MOL Drybulk, Wind Whale will be operated by MOL Coastal Shipping with support from MOL Drybulk.

Designed specifically for offshore wind logistics, the 149.9-metre-long vessel features a flush deck that allows large components, including monopiles, towers, blades, nacelles and floating foundations, to be loaded directly from the stern or sides using multi-axle transporters.

The carrier is also equipped with a dynamic positioning (DP) system, enabling direct transfers of cargo to wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) offshore while offering greater operational flexibility than non-self-propelled barges, according to MOL.

According to MOL, the name Wind Whale reflects the vessel’s role in supporting Japan’s offshore wind industry by transporting large and heavy cargoes around the country’s coastline.

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