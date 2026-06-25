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Türkiye Releases Draft Rules for Offshore Wind Tender: 49-Year Concession for 1 GW Project

Planning & Permitting
June 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has published draft specifications for its first offshore wind tender, opening a consultation on a proposed 1 GW Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) auction that would award both development rights and grid connection capacity for an offshore wind project.

Published on 22 June for consultation, the draft document outlines a competitive tender process for a 49-year concession period. The 1 GW offshore wind concession would be awarded through a reverse auction with a price corridor of USD 0.07/kWh to USD 0.11/kWh. If bidding reaches the floor price, participants would compete through an additional contribution fee mechanism.

According to the draft specifications, the winning developer would be responsible for carrying out metocean measurements, seabed investigations, technical and economic studies, project development, permitting, construction and operation of the offshore wind farm. The document also sets out requirements relating to equipment, electricity generation and sales, operational procedures and bidder qualifications.  

The draft includes provisions allowing developers to withdraw from the project under certain circumstances, including if wind resource assessments indicate a capacity factor below 40 per cent or if seabed investigations reveal significant technical challenges.  

Stakeholders have until 17 August 2026 to submit comments and recommendations to the ministry before the tender rules are finalised.

Under the draft rules, the winning bidder will be allocated a pre-licence and have three years to undertake site investigations and measurements and secure necessary permits and authorisations, including a licence for electricity generation. After obtaining the electricity generation permit, the developer will have three more years to build the offshore wind farm.

The tender forms part of Türkiye’s target to achieve 5 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035. Earlier this year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that the government had identified four areas for offshore wind development: Saros Bay, Gökçeada, Bozcaada, and Edremit.

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The minister also said the government would launch the country’s first offshore wind YEKA tender once permitting rules were in place.

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