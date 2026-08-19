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Ørsted Proposes New 2 GW Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Authorities
August 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ørsted is developing a new offshore wind project with a potential capacity of up to 2 GW in Taiwan, with the development now entering the environmental assessment process.

Image source: Dadu II Development Proposal Documents, MOENV

Named Dadu II, the project would cover approximately 234.6 square kilometres of sea area off Changhua County, with the nearest point of the proposed wind farm approximately 38 kilometres from shore, according to the environmental assessment database at Taiwan’s Ministry of Environment.  

Dadu II is being proposed with individual turbines in the 14 MW to 22 MW range and a total installed capacity of no more than 2,002 MW. The final turbine number and configuration have not yet been determined.  

The environmental assessment process is in the stage of public consultation, with a public meeting for Dadu II held on 13 August in Changhua County.  

Ørsted is also developing Dadu I wind farm off Taiwan, which the Ministry’s environmental assessment database shows as having a potential capacity of up to 924 MW.

According to the latest information added to the project’s page on the Ministry’s website, the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Dadu I was recently completed.

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