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Türkiye to Hold First Offshore Wind Tender in Early 2027

Authorities
August 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Türkiye will hold its first offshore wind Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) tender in the first quarter of 2027.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the tender will be announced in September, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference COP31, which is scheduled to take place in Antalya in November.

“This tender will be a first for our energy sector. Our target for offshore wind is a capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2035. I believe we will reach this capacity before 2035”, Bayraktar said. “I invite domestic and foreign investors to follow the tender processes and participate in the competitions.”

The Turkish government has identified four candidate offshore wind areas off Saros Bay, Gökçeada, Bozcaada and Edremit in northwestern Türkiye.

The areas were formally announced in May, following work by the Ministry to identify suitable offshore wind development zones. The government has said detailed work on the areas would continue before the tender.

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The announcement of the preliminary timeline for the auction follows the publication of draft specifications for Türkiye’s first large-scale offshore wind tender in June.

According to the draft, 1,000 MW of grid connection capacity would be allocated with a 49-year YEKA usage and concession period. The tender is planned to be set up as a reverse auction, with an electricity price corridor of USD 0.07–0.11 per kWh.

The consultation period for the draft specifications ended on 17 August, after stakeholders, investors and other interested parties were invited to submit comments to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

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The draft tender framework published in June also gives developers three years after receiving a pre-licence to carry out site investigations, measurements and permitting. Following the generation licence, a further three-year period is envisaged for construction.

The draft also includes provisions under which a developer could withdraw if, among other circumstances, wind assessments show a capacity factor below 40 per cent or seabed investigations identify significant technical difficulties.

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