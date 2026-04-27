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Geotechnical Investigations to Soon Start at Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm Site

Project Updates
April 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro is set to begin a geotechnical survey campaign at the Caledonia offshore wind project site in May, following earlier geophysical investigations.

According to a Notice to Mariners, the first survey vessel is expected on site no earlier than 9 May, with a second vessel scheduled to arrive from 12 May. The offshore works are planned to run until approximately 19 August 2026.

The campaign will include downhole cone penetration tests (CPT), seismic CPT, PS logging and borehole sampling, providing data to support the detailed design and positioning of wind turbines. Fugro will undertake the downhole CPT, seismic CPT and PS logging operations using the vessel RS Alegranza, while the borehole sampling will be conducted using Fugro Synergy.

The geotechnical works follow a recent geophysical survey campaign at the site, which started in February.

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The Caledonia project covers an area of around 429 square kilometres off the Scottish coast in the Outer Moray Firth, with its northern boundary approximately 22 kilometres from Wick and the southern extent about 38 kilometres from Banff.

The offshore wind farm is divided into two sites, Caledonia North and Caledonia South, each with a planned installed capacity of 900 MW to 1,100 MW.

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, won the development rights in the ScotWind auction in 2022 and the following year announced plans to build out the Caledonia offshore wind farm to an installed generation capacity of 2 GW.

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