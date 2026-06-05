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OEG Acquires Offshore Wind Personnel Specialist

Business & Finance
June 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

OEG has acquired UK-based offshore and onshore wind workforce specialist Hybrid Resource Management in a move aimed at expanding its technical services capabilities in the offshore wind operations and maintenance market.

Morwenna Richards and Stephen Potter, Hybrid Founders and Directors; Photo source: OEG

Hybrid provides personnel support services for offshore wind operations, including preventative maintenance and major corrective repairs for OEMs across the UK and Europe. The company will continue operating under its existing brand in the near term, with integration into OEG planned for the first quarter of 2027.

The acquisition adds more than 80 technicians and specialist personnel to OEG’s renewables business and, according to the company’s press release, will see the Hybrid team primarily working in OEG’s Topside unit.

According to OEG, this is its fifteenth wind-related acquisition since 2021 as the company continues to expand its presence in the offshore wind sector through acquisitions and organic growth.

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“Hybrid has built a strong reputation in both on and offshore wind, underpinned by a highly skilled workforce and strong customer relationships”, said Billy Hamilton, OEG’s Topside Director.

“As well as augmenting our presence in the O&M and major component markets, this acquisition also enhances our technical capacity and creates a larger pool of specialist personnel to support growing customer demand.”

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