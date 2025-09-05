Ocean Winds Tele-Fonika P&Q
Ocean Winds Selects Polish Companies for Onshore Cable Work on BC-Wind Project

Supply Chain
September 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ocean Winds has selected P&Q as the main contractor for the onshore cable trench and Tele-Fonika Kable as the supplier of the onshore export cable system for the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland.

Ocean Winds Tele-Fonika P&Q
Source: Tele-Fonika Kable

The scope of work includes the design, delivery, and installation of an approximately 8-kilometre onshore cable section, connecting the landfall point in the Choczewo municipality with the onshore substation located in the same area.

Construction works are scheduled to commence in 2026.

“Our scope includes the design, production, and delivery of approximately 23 km of 275 kV high-voltage cables, fiber optic cables, and dedicated accessories, as well as the execution of comprehensive post installation testing of the entire line. The cables will be manufactured in Q4 2026 at the Bydgoszcz plant – the largest production center for HV and EHV land cables within the Tele-Fonika Group and a key element of the national supply chain,” said Piotr Mirek, Board Member of Tele-Fonika Kable and Executive Director for Supply Chain and Investments at JDR Cable Systems.

P&Q is also delivering the contract for the design, construction, installation, and commissioning of the onshore substation for the BC-Wind offshore wind farm, which, combined with the current scope of works, covers key elements of the project’s onshore transmission infrastructure.

“Through our cooperation with P&Q and Tele-Fonika Kable, we can be confident that key elements of the project are being developed based on Polish industrial capabilities. This translates into stable contracts, job security for local specialists, and the strengthening of competencies that will serve as a foundation for future offshore investments in Poland,” said Kacper Kostrzewa, Managing Director in Poland, Ocean Winds.

Related Article

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm has obtained environmental permits for both the offshore and onshore components, as well as the right to a Contract for Difference (CfD). 

The 390 MW project is located approximately 23 kilometres off the coast, within the Krokowa and Choczewo municipalities in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

BC-Wind is at an advanced stage of development, with developers preparing for the final investment decision (FID), which is planned for this year, according to Ocean Winds.

