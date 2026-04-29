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Ocean Winds’ First Offshore Wind Farm in France Completed, Moves into Full Operation

Wind Farm Update
April 29, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The final wind turbine has been installed at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier (EMYN) offshore wind farm in France, owned by Ocean Winds, the 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE.

Photo: C. Beyssier – EMYN offshore wind farm, final turbine installation, Ocean Winds

This marks the completion of the construction of the 488 MW offshore wind farm, located 11.7 kilometres from the island of Yeu and 16.5 kilometres from the island of Noirmoutier, and its transition into the full operational phase, the developer said on 29 April.

The first of the 61 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines was installed at the EMYN site in May 2025 by Jan De Nul’s jack-up vessel Vole au Vent. Shortly after this, the offshore wind farm produced its first power.

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According to Ocean Winds, the project has been progressively generating electricity since June 2025, with turbines brought online step by step during installation, and the wind farm is now producing renewable electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of nearly 800,000 people.

During construction, the project supported around 2,400 direct and indirect jobs and contributed to the development of the local supply chain, including turbine component manufacturing and offshore substation construction in France. As the wind farm enters its operational phase, approximately 80 long-term direct jobs will be created, including 66 roles based on the island of Yeu, focused on operations and maintenance (O&M), the developer highlighted.

The company will now focus on the long-term operation of the wind farm, while continuing development activities in France, including the Dieppe – Le Tréport Offshore Wind Farm, where foundation installation is more than halfway complete.

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