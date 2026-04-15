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ABL Secures Work on New South Korean Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
April 15, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

ABL has been appointed marine warranty surveyor (MWS) on the Shinan Ui offshore wind project in South Korea.

The energy and marine consultancy, part of Norwegian ABL Group, will provide marine warranty survey services to support the transportation and installation operations, as well as marine assurance services for the proposed marine spread for the 390 MW offshore wind project.

ABL’s scope of work includes technical document review and approval of procedures, technical documents and drawings for the entire offshore package, suitability surveys of the proposed fleet and on-site attendance to review and approve all warranted marine operations, according to the company.

“This will be a breakout offshore wind development for South Korea’s energy landscape. Our in-country team will bring both a local and global MWS track record for offshore wind farm installations, to help our client ensure the safe, efficient and timely delivery of this project”, said Junyoung Kim, ABL’s operations lead in South Korea.

The 390 MW Shinan-Ui will be built off Jeollanam Province by a consortium consisting of Hanwha Ocean, SK Eternix, KOMIPO (Korea Midland Power Co.), Future Energy Fund, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

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The offshore wind farm will comprise 26 Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines, installed on fixed-bottom foundations.

Offshore construction is expected to start this year, with the delivery of the wind turbines scheduled for 2027, according to earlier news about the project.

At the beginning of April, Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) announced that a project financing agreement had been signed and a full lender group established, marking the start of large-scale capital deployment for the project. According to the FSC’s press release from 9 April, construction is already underway, with full operation targeted for 2029.

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With the exception of wind turbines, most key components, including substructures, subsea cables, offshore substations, and installation vessels, will be sourced domestically, according to the FSC.

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