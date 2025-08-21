Fengmiao onshore substation
CIP Breaks Ground on Fengmiao Onshore Substation in Taiwan

August 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has started work on the onshore substation for the 500 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Fengmiao onshore substation
Source: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners via LinkedIn

CIP held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind project on 20 August.

The Danish company was awarded capacity for the wind farm in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in 2022. 

The project, being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of CIP, is scheduled for completion and grid connection to Taiwan Power Company’s Taichung Zhongqing substation in 2027.

Vestas will supply 33 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the 500 MW Fengmiao 1. The jacket foundations will be delivered by SK oceanplant under a contract signed with the developer in 2024.

The offshore construction will take place approximately 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung. T

The entire renewable energy output of the project has already been contracted by six companies: Sino-American Silicon Products, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications, United Microelectronics Corporation, MediaTek, and Google.

