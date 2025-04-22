Back to overview

Google Inks First Offshore Wind PPA in Taiwan

Business & Finance
April 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Google has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for electricity generated at the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The agreement in Taiwan is not only Google’s first offshore wind PPA in the country but also its debut in the Asia Pacific region.

CIP was awarded capacity for Fengmiao 1 in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in 2022. According to the developer, the wind farm is the first of Taiwan’s Round 3 projects to reach financial close and the first to start construction.

In March, CIP reached the financial close on the project, which will be built some 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung.

The wind farm will feature 33 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, expected to produce renewable energy in 2027. Once operational, Fengmiao 1 will provide power to support Google’s data centre, cloud region, and offices in Taiwan.

Related Article

CIP has already signed several power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the offshore wind farm.

Last year, the developer signed PPAs with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and with Sino-American Silicon Products and its renewable energy subsidiary, Sustainable Energy Solution (SES). In March, CIP also inked PPAs with Far EasTone Telecommunications and MediaTek.

