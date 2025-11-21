Back to overview

CIP Picks Client Rep Suppliers for 500 MW Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

November 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Taylor Hopkinson and Brunel have been awarded a contract to supply client representatives across all major construction packages for the 500 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

As one of two suppliers selected for this scope, Taylor Hopkinson and Brunel specialists will act on behalf of the client throughout the construction phase, ensuring safety oversight and adherence to international offshore wind standards across all key packages.

This marks the third project in the region where Taylor Hopkinson and Brunel have delivered the client representative package for Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the developer of the Fengmiao 1 project.

“This award demonstrates the strength of our collaboration with Brunel and our shared commitment to supporting offshore wind growth in Asia. We’re delighted to contribute to Taiwan’s expanding offshore wind sector and play our part in advancing the region’s renewable energy ambitions,” said Lucia Noble, Head of Offshore Wind and Subsea Cables at Taylor Hopkinson.

Vestas will supply 33 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the 500 MW Fengmiao 1. The jacket foundations will be delivered by SK oceanplant under a contract signed with the developer in 2024.

The offshore construction will take place approximately 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung. The construction of the onshore substation began in August 2025.

