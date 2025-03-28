Back to overview

CIP Orders Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Turbines at Vestas

March 28, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Vestas has signed a firm order with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind project in Taiwan. For the 495 MW offshore wind farm off the coast of Taichung, Vestas will supply 33 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and has also signed a long-term service agreement.

This is Vestas’ first firm order for its V236-15.0 MW turbine in Taiwan, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer says.

“We are proud to collaborate with Vestas for the third time in Taiwan, and even more so to be the first to deploy their cutting-edge V236-15.0 MW turbine”, said Mark Wainwright, Fengmiao I Project CEO. “This milestone reflects our ambition to lead with innovation and set new benchmarks in performance, reliability, and sustainability. We are confident that, together, we will deliver the Fengmiao I project on schedule, safely, and to the highest standards. We look forward to playing a key role in supporting Taiwan’s energy transition and long-term renewable energy goals.”

CIP reached financial close on Fengmiao 1 earlier this month, making the 495 MW offshore wind farm the first of Taiwan’s Round 3 projects to reach this stage and start construction.

The construction of the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm, located 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

CIP has already signed several power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the offshore wind farm.

Last year, the developer signed PPAs with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and with Sino-American Silicon Products and its renewable energy subsidiary, Sustainable Energy Solution (SES). In March, CIP also inked PPAs with Far EasTone Telecommunications and MediaTek.

