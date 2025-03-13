Back to overview

CIP and Taiwanese Telecom Company Sign Fengmiao 1 Power Deal

March 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Flagship Fund V (CI V), has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Far EasTone Telecommunications for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

“This collaboration marks a significant step toward sustainable transformation and carbon reduction in Taiwan. Far EasTone’s commitment to this partnership highlights both its dedication to sustainability and its trust in CIP’s engineering and financial expertise,” said CIP.

CIP was awarded capacity for the 500 MW Fengmiao 1 in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in 2022. The Fengmiao project is planned to have a total installed capacity of 1.8 GW across all its phases.

In January, the developer contracted the Dutch offshore construction company Van Oord and the joint venture between Belgian offshore construction specialist DEME and Taiwan’s largest shipbuilder CSBC for installation work at the project.

In December 2024, CIP signed a CPPA with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which followed a CPPA CIP signed with Sino-American Silicon Products and its renewable energy subsidiary, Sustainable Energy Solution, in November of that same year.

With project financing nearing completion, Fengmiao 1 is set to become the first offshore wind project in Taiwan’s Round 3 to start construction, said CIP.

