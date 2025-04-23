Back to overview

SK Oceanplant Starts Manufacturing Foundations for CIP’s Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm

April 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

SK oceanplant has started the production of jacket foundations that will be installed on the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

SK Oceanplant Fengmiao 1 jacket foundations
Source: SK oceanplant

SK oceanplant announced today (23 April) that it held a ceremony for the offshore wind project at its yard in Goseong County, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea.

The jacket foundations will be installed by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) under a contract signed with the developer, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), in January 2025. Each structure is up to 97 metres high and weighs approximately 2,700 tonnes.

The foundations are designed to support the V236-15.0 MW turbines, supplied by Vestas.

In June 2024, CIP placed an order for the jacket foundations that will be installed on the project. The construction of the wind farm is planned to commence this year, and Fengmiao 1 is expected to enter into commercial operation in 2027.

According to the developer, the wind farm is the first of Taiwan’s Round 3 projects to reach financial close and the first to start construction.

Recently, CIP signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google for electricity generated at Fengmiao 1. Once operational, the project will provide power to support Google’s data centre, cloud region, and offices in Taiwan.

