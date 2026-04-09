Back to overview

Fugro Preparing for Geotechnical Investigation at Morecambe Offshore Wind Farm Site

Project Updates
April 9, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro will conduct a UXO survey at the Morecambe Bay area this month, ahead of a geotechnical site investigation for the Morecambe offshore wind project that is planned to start in May 2026.

The UXO work will be undertaken by the survey vessel Fugro Frontier and is planned to commence around 10 April, with operations continuing until 20 April 2026, subject to weather conditions.

Fugro Frontier will be performing the survey to provide clearance for 16 locations before the geotechnical site investigation starts next month.

The 480 MW Morecambe offshore wind farm, to be built approximately 30 kilometres off the Lancashire coast, UK, was granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) by the UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero in December 2025.

Related Article

The project, planned to comprise 35 wind turbines, is being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which acquired full ownership of Morecambe at the beginning of 2025 from Cobra Group and Flotation Energy.

In January this year, the project entered into lease with the Crown Estate.

Related Article

The offshore wind farm is scheduled to enter construction in 2027, and once operational, it will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 500,000 UK homes, according to CIP.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News