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Taiwan Installs 500th Offshore Wind Turbine, Total Capacity Climbs to 4.8 GW

Planning & Permitting
June 17, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Taiwan now has 500 wind turbines installed in its waters, and a cumulative offshore wind capacity of 4.8 GW, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on 14 June.

The 500th turbine was installed on 12 June, with the milestone achieved only a few days after the latest report from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), which shows Taiwan ranked third globally for newly installed offshore wind capacity in 2025 and fifth worldwide in terms of total installed offshore wind capacity.

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Taiwan’s offshore wind industry has grown rapidly since the first two demonstration turbines were installed in 2017, MOEA said, noting that offshore wind markets in Europe have been developing for 20 to 30 years, and Taiwan built 4.8 GW of offshore wind capacity within roughly a decade.

The Energy Administration under the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that Taiwan continues to expand its offshore wind sector despite challenges that the industry has faced over the past several years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and changing global geopolitical conditions, which have affected offshore wind projects worldwide.

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The ministry added that the offshore wind fleet spinning off Taiwan’s coasts had also withstood multiple typhoons and earthquakes, and all operational turbines in the Taiwan Strait continued to generate renewable electricity, with the annual offshore wind generation surpassing 10 TWh for the first time last year.

Looking ahead, MOEA said it would continue working with industry stakeholders to advance offshore wind deployment, strengthen Taiwan’s supply of renewable electricity, improve energy resilience and enhance industrial competitiveness in support of the Taiwan’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

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