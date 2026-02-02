Back to overview

First Batch of Fengmiao Jacket Foundations Produced

Foundations
February 2, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Century Wind Power has produced the first jacket foundations for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Photo source: CIP via LinkedIn

The production is ramping up ahead of the foundation installation that is scheduled to start this year, according to a recent social media post by CIP.

“This achievement highlights the strong execution capabilities of CIP with Century Wind Power, the local supplier of jacket foundations for Fengmiao. This milestone also reflects CIP’s proven ability to deliver large-scale and complex energy projects”, CIP said.

The foundations will be installed by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE).

CIP was awarded capacity for the 495 MW offshore wind farm in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in 2022 and reached financial close for the project in March 2025.

Fengmiao 1, being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of CIP, is located 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung, where 33 Vestas offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 15 MW, will be installed.

Construction activities started last year with work on the project’s onshore substation.

Fengmiao 1 is scheduled for completion and grid connection to Taiwan Power Company’s Taichung Zhongqing substation in 2027.

