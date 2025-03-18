Back to overview

Taiwanese Semiconductor Company to Get Power from CIP’s Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
March 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with MediaTek, a Taiwanese semiconductor company, for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm.

Under the agreement, MediaTek will purchase power from the 500 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm, being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of CIP.

“MediaTek is a global leader in IC design innovation, we are proud to support partners who share our vision by providing stable green energy, enhancing the global competitiveness of Taiwan’s enterprises. As a leading project in offshore wind development, Fengmiao I remains committed to delivering a stable supply of green power to support businesses that share a vision for sustainability,” stated a CIP spokesperson.

CIP was awarded capacity for the 500 MW Fengmiao 1 in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in 2022. The Fengmiao project is planned to have a total installed capacity of 1.8 GW across all its phases.

Located 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung, Fengmiao 1 is planned to feature 33 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 15 MW.

CIP already signed several PPAs for the offshore wind farm. Recently, the company inked an agreement with Far EasTone Telecommunications.

Furthermore, Fengmiao 1 has two additional power purchase agreements (PPAs) with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and with Sino-American Silicon Products and its renewable energy subsidiary, Sustainable Energy Solution (SES).

