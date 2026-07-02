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CIP Secures 1 GW Across Two Projects in South Korea’s Offshore Wind Auction

Authorities
July 2, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

South Korea has selected five offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 1,786 MW in its first-half 2026 competitive auction for fixed-price contracts, following bids from nine projects totalling 3,656 MW.

According to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE), the round achieved a 2:1 competition ratio for the first time since the offshore wind auction scheme was introduced in 2022. The awarded capacity comprises 1,254 MW of fixed-bottom offshore wind and 532 MW of floating wind, marking the return of floating wind auctions after no tender was held in 2025 due to low participation.

In the public-led project category, the Korean government selected the 160 MW Geumodo fixed-bottom offshore wind farm. Three more fixed-bottom projects secured capacities in the general bidding track: the 250 MW Gulupdo, the 340 MW Hanbit, and the 504 MW Haesong 3. One floating wind project was selected: the 532 MW Haewoori 2 floating wind farm.

With Haesong 3 and Haewoori 2 owned and developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the Denmark-based investor secured more than 1 GW of the 1,786 MW awarded in the auction.

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According to the ministry, the selected projects are committed to using the domestic supply chain across key areas, including substructures, power cables, installation, construction, and operations.

Turbine-wise, all projects that adopted 10 MW-class turbines, for which the Korean technology and supply chain are well established, were selected. The projects with plans to use 15 MW-class turbines, for which there is not yet an independent domestic technology, filed plans to at least produce them domestically, and they also submitted technology transfer plans rather than simple assembly or contract manufacturing, MCEE said on 30 June.

The ministry noted said it will strengthen post-award monitoring to ensure commitments related to domestic production, technology transfer and supply chain participation are implemented.

In addition to the auction results, the MCEE announced its Offshore Wind Mid- to Long-Term Bidding Implementation Roadmap, setting out annual auction volumes for the 2026-2035 period. The government said the roadmap is planned to improve market predictability and support continued investment in offshore wind deployment, infrastructure and the domestic supply chain.

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