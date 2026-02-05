Back to overview

CDWE to Use CAPE Holland’s Vibro Lifting Tool at Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
February 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

CAPE Holland, a Venterra Group company, has secured a contract with CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) to supply its CAPE VLT-640 Tandem Vibro Lifting Tool for the installation of pin piles for the offshore wind turbine and substation jacket foundations at the Fengmiao 1 project site in Taiwan.

CAPE VLT-640 Tandem Vibro Lifting Tool; Photo: CAPE Holland/Venterra Group_

CDWE, a joint venture between Belgian offshore construction specialist DEME and Taiwan’s largest shipbuilder CSBC, first announced a foundation installation agreement with the Fengmiao 1 developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) in June 2024. In January last year, DEME said that CDWE secured a contract for the transport and installation of 33 jacket foundations, their associated pin piles, and the offshore substation for the project, for which CDWE would use its vessel Green Jade, starting in the first quarter of 2026.

In Taiwan, Century Wind Power recently rolled out the first jacket foundations for Fengmiao 1.

According to Venterra Group, CDWE’s decision to deploy the CAPE VLT-640 was driven by the tool’s ability to safely drive piles through challenging subsea soils that carry the risk of pile run.

With a track record of successfully installing well over 400 jacket piles in Taiwan, all without a single pile run, the CAPE VLT continues to set new standards for operational efficiency and risk reduction. Significant schedule optimisation on the project was achieved in close collaboration with CDWE”, Venterra Group said in a press release on 5 February.

Fengmiao 1, being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of CIP, is located some 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung, where 33 Vestas 15 MW offshore wind turbines will be installed on three-legged jacket foundations, with a total of 99 pin piles required to be pre-installed. The offshore substation foundation comprises a four-legged jacket structure with four post-installed skirt piles.

“We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with CDWE through the Fengmiao project. The successful application of the CAPE VLT on previous projects like Hai Long, has proven its value in delivering safe, efficient, and cost-effective pile installation with significantly benefits addressing operational risks as well as environmental concerns given the key features of the CAPE VLT”, said Frank Koopman, Managing Director of CAPE Holland.

“As part of the Venterra Group, we can offer our clients not only cutting-edge technology but also the assurance of world-class manufacturing and wider engineering support. This contract is another step in CAPE Holland’s global growth journey and our support of the energy transition through the supply of cutting-edge equipment and expertise.”

