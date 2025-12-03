An offshore wind farm
LSP Renewables Bags Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan

December 3, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has awarded a contract to LSP Renewables for client representatives and marine coordinators for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

For LSP Renewables, whose office in Taiwan secured the deal with CIP, this will be the third project on which the company will support the Danish developer.

“Securing this contract on Fengmiao 1 reflects the strength of our team in Taiwan and the trust our clients place in LSP Renewables. We are committed to supporting the successful delivery of this important project and continuing our partnership with CIP. Our focus remains on providing high quality expertise that helps drive the region’s offshore wind ambitions forward”, said Morad Bantal, Regional Director at LSP Renewables.

CIP also recently awarded a client representative contract to Taylor Hopkinson and Brunel for the Taiwanese project.

The developer was awarded capacity for the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in 2022. Earlier this year, CIP announced that it had entered into an agreement to divest a 10 per cent stake in the offshore wind farm to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

Located approximately 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung, the offshore wind farm will feature 33 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines installed on jacket foundations.

The project, being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of CIP, is scheduled for completion and grid connection to Taiwan Power Company’s Taichung Zhongqing substation in 2027.

