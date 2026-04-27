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Jan De Nul Installs Export Cables for Taiwan’s Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
April 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Jan De Nul has completed the installation of two export cables for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm, being built by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung, Taiwan.

CLV Willem de Vlamingh at Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm; Photo: Jan De Nul

The two high-voltage subsea cables, measuring 45 kilometres and 44 kilometres, have been installed and are currently wet stored offshore, awaiting installation of the offshore substation jacket, Jan De Nul said on 20 April.

With the cables now laid, Jan De Nul will move into the next phase of the works, which involves burying the cables in the seabed using a trencher. Once the offshore platform becomes available, the cables will be pulled in and connected.

The cables were installed using the cable-laying vessel (CLV) Willem de Vlamingh, which is also being deployed for transport, trenching and protection activities.

Fengmiao 1 will comprise 33 Vestas 15 MW offshore wind turbines, installed on three-legged jacket foundations, and one offshore substation installed on a four-legged jacket structure.

At the beginning of this year, CIP announced that its supplier Century Wind Power produced the first jacket foundations for the project, ahead of the foundation installation that will start this year.

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The 495 MW Fengmiao offshore wind farm is scheduled for completion and grid connection to Taiwan Power Company’s Taichung Zhongqing substation in 2027.

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