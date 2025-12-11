Back to overview

ZTT Starts Manufacturing Baltica 2 Export Cables

December 11, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

ZTT Submarine Cable & System has commenced the production of the export cables for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland, owned by a joint venture between Ørsted and PGE.

The project’s export cables will be delivered by the Chinese cable manufacturer and Hellenic Cables, a Greece-based supplier, and installed by Boskalis, under contracts the developer signed in 2023.

A total of four 275 kV export cables with a total combined length of nearly 300 kilometres will be installed as part of the Baltica 2 project to bring the electricity produced by the offshore wind farm to the mainland.

Ørsted and Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) took the final investment decision (FID) on the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 at the beginning of this year, after securing PLN 11.1 billion (approximately EUR 2.6 billion) in loans from 24 Polish and international financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

In August this year, Boskalis commenced seabed preparation work that involves clearing the cable routes, both export and inter-array, ahead of cable installation.

The installation of export cables, offshore substations, and monopile foundations is scheduled to start in 2026, followed by inter-array cable installation. Wind turbine installation is expected to start in 2027, and the wind farm is anticipated to be operational by the end of that year.

Located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka, Baltica 2 will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, which will be installed by Cadeler and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

The offshore wind project will use the Gdansk Port for the storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation of wind turbine components.

Baltica 2 is the first stage of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm in the Polish Baltic Sea. With a joint capacity of 2.5 GW, the Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 projects will create the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm. Baltica 3 is planned to be fully operational by the end of the decade.

