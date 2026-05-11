Back to overview

First Foundations Installed at 1.5 GW Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Fixed-Bottom
May 11, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Major offshore construction work has started on the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, developed by Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, as Van Oord has installed the first monopile foundations at the project site in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Van Oord

The offshore installation campaign, for which Van Oord is using its vessels Aeolus and Svanen, will see a total of 111 monopiles installed: 107 for wind turbines and four for offshore substations. The work will be underway until the fourth quarter of 2026.

Related Article

The monopiles for Baltica 2 are being supplied by two companies, EEW and Steelwind, with the secondary steel being delivered by the Baltic Industry Group (Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic) and Smulders.

Related Article

The monopiles are approximately 100 metres long, measure more than 10 metres in diameter and weigh around 1,500 tonnes each.

The 1.5 GW offshore wind farm will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines, which will be installed by Cadeler and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Related Article

Located around 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka, Baltica 2 is scheduled to enter full operation in 2027.

The offshore wind farm secured a 25-year inflation-protected contract for difference (CfD) with the Polish state in 2021.

Ørsted and PGE took the final investment decision (FID) for the 1.5 GW project in January 2025.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News