Boskalis Prepares 150 Kilometres of Baltica 2 Inter-Array Routes for Cable Installation

Project Updates
February 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Boskalis has completed the preparation of 150 kilometres of inter-array cable routes at the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm site in Poland.

Plough Megalodon; Photo: Boskalis / Baltica Energy

In 2023, Boskalis was awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of export and inter-array cables for the Polish offshore wind farm, owned by PGE and Ørsted. Under the contract, the Dutch company is also responsible for the levelling of the seabed, pre-trenching, and the removal of boulders.

Boskalis started boulder clearance work in August last year, using its vessel Boka Falcon and the T-Rex plough, preparing the routes for cable trenching.

The cable trenching began at the end of 2025, using the Megalodon plough to prepare the seabed so that, after installation, the cables can be laid correctly and protected.

“Completing works on the inter-array cable routes means we are closing a key stage of seabed preparation for the connections between turbines. The quality of trenching and corridor preparation directly affects installation safety and the protection of the cables once they are laid. We are now focusing on the next offshore work package, maintaining the pace and sequence of activities in line with the project schedule”, said Ulrik Lange, Vice President and Managing Director of the Baltica 2 project at Ørsted.

The next stage will include preparation of the 260 kilometes of export cable route, ahead of installation to be carried out later by the Ndurance and Boka Ocean vessels, also operated by Boskalis.

Located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka, the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines.

Once commissioned in 2027, the 1.5 GW project will become the largest offshore wind farm in Poland, capable of supplying approximately 2.5 million households with green energy, according to its developer.

