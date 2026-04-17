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OEG Nets CTV Contract for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
April 17, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

OEG will provide crew transfer vessels (CTVs) during the construction of the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland, jointly developed by PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Ørsted. 

According to a contract award notice on the EU tenders’ website, on 27 February, Ørsted selected Opus Marine (which was acquired by OEG in 2022) to provide CTVs for Baltica 2 construction from 1 May until 22 October.

The companies signed the contract, valued at over EUR 2 million, on 13 April.

Ørsted and PGE took the final investment decision (FID) for Baltica 2, set to be built approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka, in January 2025. The offshore wind farm has a 25-year inflation-protected contract for difference (CfD) in place with the Polish state.

The 1.5 GW Baltica 2 will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, for which monopiles are being supplied by EEW and Steelwind. The secondary steel is being supplied by the Baltic Industry Group (Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic) and Smulders. 

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Van Oord is responsible for the transportation and installation of monopiles under a contract signed with PGE and Ørsted in 2024.

Once commissioned in 2027, the 1.5 GW project will become the largest offshore wind farm in Poland, capable of supplying approximately 2.5 million households with green energy, according to its developer.